Final tickets for Joseph at Kilworth House

Rehearsals are well under way for Kilworth House Theatre's production of a classic musical.

Tickets for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat have nearly sold out for the show which runs from Wednesday July 25 to Sunday September 9.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sparkling musical brings to life the Biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colours! With its familyfriendly story, familiar rags to riches theme and irresistible music, this is one of the most enduring shows of all time.

It is one of the most enduring shows of all time, full of unforgettable songs including Those Canaan Days, Any Dream Will Do and Close Every Door To Me.

Young dreamer, Joseph is the favourite of Jacob’s twelve sons and is given a splendid multi-coloured coat. However, this coat and Joseph’s irritating talk of many dreams arouses the jealousy of his brothers. A plan is hatched to kill him whilst on an hilarious and entertaining journey through ancient Egypt.

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ is a glorious family musical filled with non-stop action, a kaleidoscope of catchy songs and colourful dance numbers, laughter and fun that will delight theatregoers of all ages.

Tickets for the show can be booked by visiting www.kilworthhousetheatre.co.uk.