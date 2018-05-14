Feel the beat as Hairspray performed by Harborough youngsters

The smash hit musical Hairspray is coming to a stage in Market Harborough starting this week.

Market Harborough Youth Theatre will perform the show from Saturday May 19 to 26.

The award winning youth theatre are well into rehearsals for the production.

Set in the 1960’s, a period of history that was a time of great change…vibrant and full of excitement this is a show that will have young and old captivated and enthralled.

With it’s fabulous colourful and authentic costumes and original toe-taping music you’ll be singing and dancing all the way home!

The show will be performed at The Welland Park Academy Theatre with shows on Saturday May 19, Sunday May 20 and Saturday May 26 performed at 1pm and 5pm.

There will also be evening performances on Thursday May 24 and Friday May 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced from £6.50, are available from Synergy Dancewear on St Mary’s Road, online from www.ticketsource.co.uk/theyouththeatre or on the door subject to availability