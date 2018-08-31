Essex style makeover for Shakespeare play to be screened at Harborough Theatre

The Only Way is Windsor for a new adaptation of a Shakespeare classic to be screened live to Harborough Theatre on Wednesday September 12.

The Merry Wives of Windsor has been given a makeover packed with suburbia, wives and over-inflated egos.

Down on his luck in the suburbs, John Falstaff plans to hustle his way to a comfortable retirement by seducing the wives of two wealthy men.

Unknown to him, it’s the women of Windsor who really pull the strings, orchestrating Falstaff’s comeuppance amidst a theatrical smorgasbord of petty rivalries, jealousies and over-inflated egos.

Popular television and stage actor David Troughton will once again be performing with the RSC in the role of Falstaff while Beth Cordingley, who has appeared in The Bill and the zombie drama Dead Set portrays Mistress Ford.

The latest incarnation of The Merry Wives of Windsor is currently attracting rave reviews.

It can be seen at 7pm and tickets cost between £8 and £13.

They can be booked by visiting www.octagaonfilms.org.uk or can be bought from Quinn’s bookshop just off the High Street,