Ed Sheeran collaborator joins line up at Harborough Festival

The Texfest has announced further line-up additions to their inaugural event this summer with Fuse ODG, Fekky and Sea Girls joining the lineup, alongside a number of regional artists.

These acts will join the already announced Example, The Fratellis and Tinchy Stryder among others.

TexFest is a three day music festival taking place from Friday June 29 to Sunday July 1 at Market Harborough Showground.

MOBO winner Fuse ODG is perhaps best known for his hit debut single, Antenna, as well as collaborations with the likes of Wyclef Jean, Sean Paul and Major Lazer. His collaboration with Sean Paul, Dangerous Girl, reached number 3 in the charts and he has since gone on to collaborate with none other than Ed Sheeran on the single Boa Me.

Fekky has also been causing a stir on the urban scene. Nomintaed for Best Hip Hop Act at the MOBO Awards, Fekky was spotted by American hip-hop heavyweight, The Game, to support his on tour, which led to further collaborations with Dizzee Rascal and Skepta. Fekky is signed to Island Records and released his debut album, EL Clasico, in 2017.

2018 is also set to be a big year for Sea Girls, who have been amongst the most hotly tipped new bands this year. Championed by Huw Stephens and Annie Mac and reaching number 1 on Spotify’s Hot New Band list.

Through the festival’s open artist application process Texfest are also delighted to confirm BBC Introducing favourites - The Tin Pigeons, fresh from touring with The Libertines – The Skinner Brothers, Leicester indie boys – Traps, Nottingham’s atmospheric indie rockers – Black Cats & Magpies and DJ Alfie Cridland.

Festival director, Shaun French, commented: “The line-up is really coming together now for the first ever Texfest and we’re delighted to have secured the acts that we have so far. We’ll see some top names from the rock, pop and the urban scenes descend on Market Harborough this summer and it’s set to be a fantastic weekend!”

Weekend tickets for TexFest are on sale now with camping, glamping, VIP and family options available. For more information and to book tickets visit www.texfest.co.uk.