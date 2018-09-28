Ealing comedy comes to Lutterworth

The classic Ealing comedy The Ladykillers is being bought to life on the stage.

Wycliffe Drama Group will stage the show at Lutterworth College from Thursday to Saturday October 6.

The plot involves a gang of inept criminals exploiting an apparently sweet old lady, so that they can use her basement to plan and execute a bank robbery. However, things become complicated once the old lady becomes wise to their antics. Father Ted and the IT Crowd writer Graham Linehan has adapted the show.

Tickets can be booked from Max Electrical in Lutterworth or by calling 07913880663