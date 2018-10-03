Duet of shows to headline Harborough Theatre

Comedy and music will be the subject of two shows visiting Harborough Theatre later this month.

Duets will be presented on Saturday, October 13, while the band Strumpluck Warbletwang will be playing in the theatre’s studio on Saturday, October 20.

First up is a comedy play by Peter Quilter, the writer of Judy Garland show End of the Rainbow, presented by White Cobra Productions based in Northampton.

It has been described as a funny examination of the chaotic world of love and relationships.

Four sets of characters, four crucial moments. Jonathan and Wendy are on a blind date and hoping to get it right this time, even though they’ve never got it right before.

Barrie is not really interested in women but Janet sees that as no reason to stop trying.

Shelley and Bobby have decided to holiday in Spain to finalise their divorce whilst drowning in cocktails.

Angela is marrying for the third time to the dismay of her brother Toby, and amidst a barrage of bad omens and a dress resembling a parachute.

Tickets are £11 for adults and £10 for concessions with the doors opening at 7.15pm and entertainment starting at 7.45pm.

Strumpluck Warbletwang are a three-piece band who present beautiful music from the last four centuries drawn from a wide variety of musical genres.

They strum, pluck, warble and twang their way through classical, folk, pop, jazz, blues and movie themes - plus original material reflecting contemporary life.

Andra Sparks (the vocalist) already has two acclaimed albums to her name and has been BBC Music Magazine Pick of The Month.

Together with her talented musicians they bring alive the wide ranging material with their unique artistry.

Tickets priced at £11 are available now, with the doors opening at 7.15pm and the concert starting at 7.45pm.

For further information about Duets visit www.whitecobraproductions.co.uk. Tickets for the shows can be booked by visiting the theatre box office, which is open on Tuesday and Saturday from 9.30am to 11.30am. They can also be bought by visiting www.harboroughtheatre.co.uk