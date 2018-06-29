Don't be bored by the Bard at Shakespeare

Rehearsals are well under way for the latest show by Market Harborough Drama Society.

The group will perform A Midsummer Night;s Dream coming to Harborough Theatre from Tuesday to Saturday July 10 to 14.

In Shakespeare’s much-loved bitter-sweet comedy, Theseus, Duke of Athens, is about to marry Hippolyta, the former queen of the Amazons.

Four young star-crossed Athenian lovers fall in and out of love, aided (or hindered) by the mischievous sprite Puck.

Six unlikely amateur actors (the mechanicals) prepare to entertain Theseus’s wedding party, only to get caught up in fairy mayhem along the way.

This is arguably Shakespeare’s most popular play, and was last seen on the Harborough Theatre stage in 1996.

The director of the play is Jan Wilson, whose recent production for MHDS was the inaugural production in our new studio theatre – An Evening with the Bard.

Jan said: “Rehearsals are progressing well for the Market Harborough Theatre’s production of Shakespeare’s best known comedy.

“Four star crossed lovers, a group of not-too-good Am Dram actors, some strange fairies with their king and queen and a mischievous character called Puck all find themselves in a forest on a Midsummer night. The ensuing chaos is happily resolved, but whose dream was it? The lovers? The audience’s? Or Bottom’s?”

Performances take place at 7.45pm each evening with a matinee taking place at 2.30pm on Saturday June 14.

It is the final show by the drama society of the current season with a new set of shows likely to be announced in the near future. One of them is likely to be the riotous comedy One Man Two Guv’nors with auditions taking place later this month for the show.

Tickets for A Midsummer Night’s Dream are likely to be popular so people are advised to book their tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.

Tickets for the show cost from £9 to 11. For further information or to book tickets in advance visit www.harboroughtheatre.com.

The box office is open at the theatre on Tuesday and Saturday mornings from 9.30 – 11.30.