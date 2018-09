The first of the new season of comedy comes to Market Harborough later this month.

Ha Ha Harborough can be Church Street venue on September 22

Dan Mayo and Dimitar Bakanov will be performing with the likes of Radu Isac and James Cook on the bill. The foursome have several awards and gigs under their belts. They will all be introduced by the regular compere Alan Seaman. Tickets for the comedy night are £10.

To reserve shipoffoolscomedy@yahoo.co.uk or text 07804 563371