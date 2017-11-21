Christmas is coming to Leicester with special shows for the family

If you are looking to take the kids to see some live family entertainment over the up coming festive period, there is plenty of options to choose from.

The Curve and De Montfort Hall in Leicester will serve three shows packed with plenty of charm.

Scrooge The Musical has already started at the former venue and runs until January 7.

Based on Charles Dickens’ much-loved A Christmas Carol, Scrooge is the perfect festive family treat, taking you and Ebenezer Scrooge on a spellbinding journey through Christmas past, present and yet-to-come…

Will the miserable Scrooge cancel Christmas? Bah Humbug! Or can he learn the error of his ways and let a little festive cheer shine in his otherwise dreary world.

The Curve’s other offering is George’s Marvellous Medicine. It is ased on the Roald Dahl book of the same name and runs from December 9 t0 January 20.

Most grandmothers are lovely, kind, helpful old ladies. Not George’s Grandmother. George’s Grandmother likes to gobble up slugs and bugs, and is always telling George what to do.

But one day, when his parents leave him alone with the grizzly old grunion, George takes his chance and sets about creating a brand new medicine to cure her of her cruelty. Little does he know that his perilous potion will be the start of a rather marvellous adventure…

Visit www.curveonline.co.uk for more details on these shows.

There will also be a traditional pantomime as Beauty and the Beast comes to De Montfort Hall in Leicester.

Richard ‘Dick’ McCourt of children’s TV’s Dick and Dom fame will star alongside the star of ITV’s Heartbeat, David Lonsdale and Leicester’s very own singing sensation Sam Bailey; who returns for a second year.

Beauty will be played by Sarah Accomando - returning to the hall after a fantastic run playing Snow White in 2015. Karl Loxley - former contestant on BBC TV’s The Voice and The Prince from 2015’s Snow White - will be coming back to the hall as The Beast.

The show runs from December 16 to January 7. For more details or to book tickets visit www.demontforthall.co.uk.