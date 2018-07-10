Carry on heading to Harborough Theatre

2018 sees the diamond anniversary of a a series of British comedy films and two of the stars from those will be celebrated in a stage show coming to Harborough Theatre later this month

.Northampton based company Next Page Productions will perform Funny Faces on Saturday July 21 which will be looking at the lives and career of Carry On legends Joan Sims and Sid James.

It is a show performed as two one-person plays, Funny Faces features company founder and Northampton based actress, Caroline Nash, as the First Lady of Carry On, Joan Sims, in SIMply Joan, which tells the relatively unknown story of this British icon.

The second play features Steve Dimmer as Sid James in Wot Sid Did.

Sid is in his dressing room prior to his last ever performance as he takes stock of his life, particularly his lost love, Barbara Windsor.

Both plays walk the tightrope of being simultaneously poignant, funny and touching.

Steve and Caroline are both extremely excited about bringing this new show to local theatres, as this will be the first time that they have worked together in almost 30 years.

They are looking forward to ‘Carrying On’ where they left off.

Steve has written over 20 theatrical pieces for children and over 90 murder night entertainments that have been performed all over the British Isles. He is the author of over 10 full-length theatrical works, including James Bombed – The Spoof, Sherlock Holmes and the Bizarre Case of The Ludicrous Murders.

Caroline Nash is from Northampton and will be a familiar face to daytime TV fans as she appeared on Come Dine With Me. She is one of the people to have set up Next Page Productions.

The show has gone on a tour to numerous venues across the UK. It has received much praise from critics for the performance of the two actors in the show.

Tickets for the show cost between £10 and £12 with the doors opening at 7pm and the entertainment starting at 7.45pm. Tickets for the show can be booked by calling the box office on 07752 660051 or by visiting www.harboroughtheatre.co.uk or visit www.nextpageproductions.co.uk.