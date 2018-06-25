Carrie Underwood announced to headline Lutterworth festival

One of country music’s biggest global superstars, Carrie Underwood, has been confirmed for a brand new music and lifestyle festival The Long Road, coming to Stanford Hall in Leicester

Underwood joins a long list of acts from across the country, Americana and roots spectrum already confirmed for the 3-day event including The Shires, Lee Ann Womack, Billy Bragg, Angaleena Presley, Catherine McGrath, The Wandering Hearts, Una Healy, Ward Thomas, Joshua Hedley, Charlie Worsham, Elizabeth Cook, Danielle Bradbery and many more.

Carrie said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of this exciting new festival that celebrates the heart and soul of country music on a global stage!”

Underwood emerged from the promise of her 2005 American Idol win to become a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, and film and propelling her to international stardom.

She is also a seven-time GRAMMY® Award winner, she has sold 64 million records worldwide and recorded 26 #1 singles, 13 of which she co-wrote. She will release her new studio album, Cry Pretty – which features the hit lead single of the same name – on 14th September, a few days after her performance at The Long Road.

Taking place within the grounds of Stanford Hall in Leicestershire from Friday to Sunday September 7-9, and curated by Tennessee-born country music specialist and radio presenter Baylen Leonard, The Long Road will present one of the UK’s largest, most authentic celebrations of country, Americana and roots music featuring five stages of live performances, authentic down home cookin’ and a wide range of themed outdoor activities.

The festival has also partnered with an array of organisations including BBC Music Introducing, who will host a stage fronted by presenter of BBC Radio 2’s weekly country show Bob Harris showcasing a selection of up and coming country and Americana acts. Harris will also broadcast tracks from the festival on his weekly country show, which airs every Thursday at 8pm on BBC Radio 2. The Birthplace of Country Music, The Bluegrass Situation (BGS), The Americana Music Association UK, and independent UK label Loose Records, will also all be involved in bringing artists to the festival to showcase an array of international talent.

Day tickets start at £45 and weekend tickets start at £90. Camping is also available. For further information or to book tickets visit www.thelongroad.com.