Bake Off winner Frances will rise to the occasion in Great Bowden

It is a show which captured the nation’s hearts and now there will be a chance to relive it all over again with our own Great British Bake Off winner Frances Quinn.

The winner of series 4 of the baking show, who is from the town, will appear alongside the Bishop of Loughborough, Bishop Guli, as part of the Bread Festival being held at St Peter and St Paul Church, Great Bowden on Saturday and Sunday, October 6 and 7.

The festival is one of a handful being held across the Diocese of Leicester this autumn and marks a new and exciting way to celebrate Harvest.

The event will start with activity at Great Bowden Church of England Primary School on Friday October 5, before a series of events that are open to the public.

Frances Quinn and Julian Carter from Hambleton Bakery will be appearing at the church between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday.

Julian will be sharing his passion for “slow” bread and demonstrating artisan bread making. Frances will be talking about life on Bake Off and her passion for good home baking, as well as demonstrating clever ways to use up bread.

Although it is free to attend, tickets must be obtained beforehand. Tickets are available from Sue Macdonald in the Harborough Anglican church office (St Dionysius) by calling 01858 469330, or online at Eventbrite via www.tinyurl.com/ya245d89.

At 7.30pm there will be an evening of prayer, music, reflection and discussion with Bishop Guli, Bishop of Loughborough and a panel of guests.

The theme of the evening will be God’s generosity in the context of harvest. All are welcome and no are tickets necessary.

St Peter and St Paul’s Harvest Festival Service will take place on Sunday at 10.30am. The guest preacher will be the Rev Dr. Stuart Burns, the Director of Mission and Ministry for the Diocese of Leicester, and a former curate at Great Bowden.

Rev Bryony Wood, Vicar of St Peter and St Paul, Great Bowden, said: “It will be an exciting and inspiring weekend, and we are delighted to be welcoming Frances, Julian, Bishop Guli and Stuart to our church over the weekend.

“Everybody is very welcome to attend whether they are regular members of this church, other churches or no church at all!”