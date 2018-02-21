Austen musical comes to Harborough Theatre

In the many centuries since she was published as an author, Jane Austen’s work has been presented in a variety of different ways.

Therefore it was probably only a matter of time before a musical interpretation would come to the stage.

And the result of this can be seen at Harborough Theatre on Wednesday March 7 as part of a UK tour.

Award-winning songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Golden Oldie Nominee, Rob Winlow is delighted to present the full version of his new musical adaptation of Jane Austen’s life and loves.

Austen the Musical is a celebration of Jane’s life and explores her struggle to become a published author in a male dominated society, her failed romances and her vow to reject a woman’s conventional lifestyle in Georgian England.

It’s the stunning story of Jane Austen’s transition from country parson’s daughter to one of the most celebrated authors in English Literature.

Austen The Musical is full of stunning songs with moments of joy, despair and heart-wrenching sadness.

The fresh, new, musical production has previously played at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Jane Austen Festival, York New Musical Festival, and a small tour – all to sell out audiences.

With Broadway director Tim Trimingham at the helm it now heads out nationwide on its 2017/18 UK tour.

Among the cast for the show includes Edith Kirkwood as the famous novelist while Jenni Lea-Jones appears as Mrs Austen.

Thomas Hewitt plays Jane’s suitors and Adam Grayson portrays both Mr Austen and Mr Clarke.

Tickets for the show cost £12 with the doors opening at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance visit www.harboroughtheatre.com. They can also be bought in person at the theatre on Tuesday and Saturday mornings between 9.30am and 11.30am.

Further details about the team behind the production can be found by visiting www.austenthemusical.co.uk.