Lutterworth Christmas Lights Switch-On 2019: date, times and what to expect

When will it take place?

The annual yuletide spectacular will take place in the action-packed town centre between 6pm and 8pm on Friday November 29. The Christmas lights will be turned on at 7.30pm, capped by the traditional fireworks display.

What entertainment will be there?

Busy scenes during the Lutterworth lights switch on and firework display.

Festive favourites like Santa’s grotto, Lutterworth Town Band, the fun fair, mulled wine and a hog roast will all be putting in a starring appearance.

On stage entertainment will be hosted by Cross Counties Radio (sponsored by Gazeley UK Ltd).

Any chance for a bit of late night shopping?

Yes. Families will also be able to look for that elusive stocking filler at a Christmas Market.

Christmas stalls outside on the market square and inside the Town Hall will sell gifts and treats from 3.30pm–8pm.

And Lutterworth’s town centre shops and stores will also be staying open late.

What road closues do I need to look out for?

The A426 in Lutterworth will be closed to through traffic from 5pm-9pm.

The road will be closed at the north of the town from the junction with Bill Crane Way and to the south from the junction with St Johns Business Park. Local traffic will be diverted around the town centre, with no vehicles between the Wood Burner Workshop and Misterton Way.

What’s the ticket situation?

It's free - just turn up.

Can I help out?

Lutterworth Town Council want to hear from you if you are able to volunteer as a marshal for the evening.

“We need people with local knowledge so that relevant diversion information can be provided to motorists at the road closure points,” said a spokeswoman.