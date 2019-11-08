Harborough Bonfire events 2019: Hundreds expected at Husbands Bosworth airfield this weekend
Missed out on a good old-fashioned bonfire and fireworks this year?
Friday, 8th November 2019, 9:06 am
Updated
Friday, 8th November 2019, 9:06 am
It’s not too late because you can still tap into the spirit of Guy Fawkes at the Gliding Centre at Husbands Bosworth airfield on Saturday (Nov 9).
Crafts and food and drink stalls, amusements, rides and facepainting will all be laid on as well as the traditional rockets and bangers.
The gates will be open from 11am-3.30pm with no entry after that as the airfield will be live.
The popular club’s hoping to attract about 1,800 people after 1,500 turned up at the annual airfield extravaganza last year.