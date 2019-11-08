Harborough Bonfire events 2019: Hundreds expected at Husbands Bosworth airfield this weekend

The Gliding Centre at Husbands Bosworth airfield will be holding a bonfire and fireworks event on Saturday (Nov 9).

Crafts and food and drink stalls, amusements, rides and facepainting will all be laid on as well as the traditional rockets and bangers.

The gates will be open from 11am-3.30pm with no entry after that as the airfield will be live.