Enjoy Billy Joel’s classics live with acclaimed tribute show

Elio Pace stars in The Billy Joel Songbook

Celebrated singer-songwriter and pianist Elio Pace and his band are heading to Leicester with their award-winning show The Billy Joel Songbook.

Paying homage to one of the most popular singer-songwriters and composers of the 20th century, the show features more than 30 songs from Joel’s vast catalogue of 82 singles including The Longest Time, She’s Always A Woman, An Innocent Man, Uptown Girl, Tell Her About It, The River of Dreams, We Didn’t Start The Fire and Piano Man.

Elio said: “I’d love for us to play every single but with so many songs in this great man’s back catalogue we’d need a four-hour show.

“It’s so exciting to be returning with The Billy Joel Songbook though and I promise we’ll get as many as everyone’s favourite songs on the setlist as possible.”

Over the last three years, The Billy Joel Songbook has played more than 50 sold-out venues in the UK and Ireland alone, and earlier this year, a special recording of the full show at London’s Bloomsbury Theatre on Billy Joel’s 75th birthday was broadcast via BBC Sounds.

Elio added: “We all feel privileged every time we walk on a stage to perform the music of Billy Joel. His music is timeless, he is a genius composer and, in my opinion, the greatest singer/songwriter of all-time. The fact that so many people want to see us perform this is incredibly humbling.

“We are all delighted we get to take this show on the road yet again revisiting venues we have previously sold out and also travelling to some new towns and cities where we look forward to seeing faces old and new.”

The late broadcaster Sir Terry Wogan was a huge fan, describing Elio as “only sensational,” and in 2010 he was the musical director for BBC Radio 2’s Weekend Wogan performing as the featured artist on all 35 shows broadcast that year.

Elio has performed with an array of stars including Brian May, Huey Lewis, Glen Campbell, Gilbert O’Sullivan, Lulu, Mike Rutherford, Don McLean, Tom Chaplin, Debbie Reynolds and Martha Reeves.

In 2013 and 2014 he was invited to ‘fill Billy Joel’s shoes’, starring in five special reunion concerts in the USA with Joel’s original 1971-72 touring band. Following on from the huge success of these American shows, Elio embarked upon the debut tour of The Billy Joel Songbook and has continued to sell out theatres ever since.

The Billy Joel Songbook takes to the stage at the De Montfort Hall on Tuesday October 14. Visit www.eliopace.com/tours to book.