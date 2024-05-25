Rescue dog who is 'not cute and fluffy' seeks forever-home after four years in kennels
and live on Freeview channel 276
A heart-wrenching video shows what life is like for an unlucky rescue dog who has spent over half his life in the shelter. Elizabeth Cooper, a volunteer dog walker, says Bear has been overlooked because he is 'not cute, fluffy and small' and he can be overly enthusiastic - but he would make the ideal pet for a patient person who enjoys walking.
Staff at the OEH Foundation in Preesall, are hoping that the video will help to find the unfortunate pooch his perfect forever-home. Ms Cooper, who regularly walks Bear says she has built up a ‘connection’ with the Romanian rescue dog, but that she isn’t in a position to home him. She told Shots! TV: “He just likes walking, so [he needs someone] that likes walking, and somebody just to spend time with him and get to know him.”
Bouncy dog loves walks
Bear is described as a ‘cheeky bouncy dog’ who is always happy and enthusiastic, and would ideally suit a home without children. He also has a spinal condition which he takes medication for but it doesn’t stop him acting like ‘Tigger’ from Winnie the Pooh.
Ms Cooper added: “I’m just hoping and praying that his lucky star is going to come along and someone is just going to [rescue him]”.
To find out more about Bear or enquire about adopting him, visit https://www.facebook.com/oehfoundation.