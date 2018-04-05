WIN - Tickets to the east midlands derby match between Tigers and Saints

We have TWO pairs of tickets to give away for the big derby match next weekend.

Leicester Tigers hosts Northampton Saints in the Aviva Premiership on April 14 - and you could be there courtesy of the Harborough Mail and LeoVegas.

All you have to do is answer the simple question provided and you could be going to one of the biggest matches in the English domestic calendar on us.

Entries must be with us by midday on Thursday, April 12 and two winners will be chosen at random.

Please give your answer, address and a contact telephone number when you send your answer to Tigers v Saints Competition at sport@harboroughmail.co.uk

Which Leicester Tigers player scored a try in England's final Six Nations loss to Ireland last month?

A) Jonny May

B) Manu Tuilagi

C) Ben Youngs

Make sure your answer is with us by midday on Thursday. Best of luck......

Summary Terms and Conditions:

18+ only. Enter between: 05.04.18 and 12.04.18 inclusive. Normal entry restrictions apply. No purchase necessary. Internet access is required. To Enter: Email your answer to sport@harboroughmail.co.uk. The Prize: x2 general admission tickets to Aviva Premiership’s game Leicester Tigers v. Northampton Saints (Saturday April 14).

This Promotion is only open to those aged 18 or over

The Prize:

Two winners will receive a pair of general admission tickets each to Aviva Premiership’s game Leicester Tigers v. Northampton Saints on Saturday 14th April

The 2 winners will be selected at random by the Harborough Mail

The winners must be available to take the prize at the specified match, Aviva Premiership’s game Leicester Tigers v. Northampton Saints

Return travel from the event is not included in the prize. The winner will have to arrange and pay for his/her travels to and from Welford Road stadium

The winners are solely responsible for any additional charges incurred at the event, including, without limitation, costs of meals, drinks, additional nights and services together with related taxes

In the event of unforeseen circumstances the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize for an alternative of equal or greater value

The prizes are non-transferable, are not exchangeable and have no cash or other alternative in whole or in part

Tickets should be collected at the stadium (Welford Road) on match day (Saturday 14th April) by the 2 winners. Further details will be provided to winners once competition is closed

The winners will have to present a proof of identity at ticket collection. Failing to do so will result in the winners not being allowed to enter the stadium and attend the game

Winners selection

a. All valid entries received by the Promoter during the Promotion Period will be entered into a prize draw to be conducted within 1 working day of the closing date by an independent party

b. The winners will be contacted by the Harborough Mail on the social channel they entered the competition on, either Twitter or Facebook, via direct message

This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook or Twitter. You understand that you are providing your information to the Promoter and not to Facebook or Twitter, they have no liability for any element of this Promotion

By entering this Promotion, all participants will be deemed to have accepted and be bound by these terms and conditions

The Promoter reserves the right to verify the eligibility of entrants. The Promoter may require such information as it considers reasonably necessary for this purpose and a prize may be withheld unless and until the Promoter is satisfied with the verification