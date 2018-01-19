WIN Tickets to see Leicester Tigers in action

We have teamed up with LeoVegas to offer the chance for two lucky winners to grab a pair of tickets to Tigers play Cardiff Blues.

The Anglo-Welsh Cup match takes place at Welford Road on Saturday, January 27 - and you could be there.

All you have to do is email us the answer to our simple question and you will go into the random draw to pick two winners.

Your answer must be with us by midday on Thursday, January 25 to be included in the draw.

For a chance to win just tell us.....

Who is the Leicester Tigers club captain?

A) Tom Youngs

B) Ben Youngs

C) Dan Cole

Send your answer - with subject Tigers v Blues Ticket Competition - to sport@harboroughmail.co.uk

Good luck.....

Summary Terms and Conditions:

This Promotion is only open to those aged 18 or over

Two winners will receive a pair of general admission tickets each to Anglo Welsh Cup’s game Leicester Tigers v. Cardiff Blues on Sunday 21st January

The 2 winners will be selected at random by the Harborough Mail

The winners must be available to take the prize at the specified match, Anglo-Welsh Cup’s game Leicester Tigers v. Cardiff Blues

Return travel from the event is not included in the prize. The winner will have to arrange and pay for his/her travels to and from Welford Road stadium

The winners are solely responsible for any additional charges incurred at the event, including, without limitation, costs of meals, drinks, additional nights and services together with related taxes

In the event of unforeseen circumstances the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize for an alternative of equal or greater value

The prizes are non-transferable, are not exchangeable and have no cash or other alternative in whole or in part

Tickets should be collected at the stadium (Welford Road) on match day (Saturday 27th January) by the 2 winners. Further details will be provided to winners once competition is closed

The winners will have to present a proof of identity at ticket collection. Failing to do so will result in the winners not being allowed to enter the stadium and attend the game

Winners selection

a. All valid entries received by the Promoter during the Promotion Period (closing time midday 25/01/18) will be entered into a prize draw to be conducted within 1 working day of the closing date by an independent party

b. The winners will be contacted by the Harborough Mail on the social channel they entered the competition on, either Twitter or Facebook, via direct message

This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook or Twitter. You understand that you are providing your information to the Promoter and not to Facebook or Twitter, they have no liability for any element of this Promotion

By entering this Promotion, all participants will be deemed to have accepted and be bound by these terms and conditions

The Promoter reserves the right to verify the eligibility of entrants. The Promoter may require such information as it considers reasonably necessary for this purpose and a prize may be withheld unless and until the Promoter is satisfied with the verification