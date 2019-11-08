Midlands One return for Lutterworth and Market Harborough rugby sides

Sport news

Harborough will travel to Olney, who currently sit second-bottom in the standings, having earned just one win to date this season, at home to rivals Towcestrians on October 5.

Since then, they have been on a three-game losing streak, suffering defeats to Wellingborough, Derby and Lutterworth.

Market Harborough, meanwhile, will be keen to extend their two-game winning streak.

Friday’s 17-14 cup victory at Belgrave came hot on the heels of their 26-10 league win over Old Northamptonians.

Fellow Midlands One side Lutterworth will be keen to build upon their impressive 32-3 victory against struggling Olney at Ashby Lane last Saturday.

They were without a game this weekend due to a blank week in league fixtures because of the Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and England.

Lutterworth travel to third-placed Oundle, who they currently trail by two points.