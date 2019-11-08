Midlands One return for Lutterworth and Market Harborough rugby sides
Market Harborough and Lutterworth will return to Midlands One rugby action on Saturday.
Harborough will travel to Olney, who currently sit second-bottom in the standings, having earned just one win to date this season, at home to rivals Towcestrians on October 5.
Since then, they have been on a three-game losing streak, suffering defeats to Wellingborough, Derby and Lutterworth.
Market Harborough, meanwhile, will be keen to extend their two-game winning streak.
Friday’s 17-14 cup victory at Belgrave came hot on the heels of their 26-10 league win over Old Northamptonians.
Fellow Midlands One side Lutterworth will be keen to build upon their impressive 32-3 victory against struggling Olney at Ashby Lane last Saturday.
They were without a game this weekend due to a blank week in league fixtures because of the Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and England.
Lutterworth travel to third-placed Oundle, who they currently trail by two points.
Both matches will kick off at 2.15pm.