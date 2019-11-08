Market Harborough RFC youngsters take to turf at Leicester Tigers' Welford Road home

The youngsters.

On the same day that Tigers hosted Gloucester in the Gallagher Premiership, Harborough under 10s were in action in the Prima Tiger Cup.

They had the opportunity to play at the iconic stadium in front of family and supporters, and also had a team photograph taken on the famous turf.

The Prima Tiger Cup, sponsored by Prima Solutions of Loughborough, is enjoying its 26th season with more than 70 teams entering the first-round stage, played over four regional festivals before teams were invited to play at Welford Road.

James Mepum, coach at Market Harborough, said: “Looking at them, they love to be able to play on the pitch, watch the players walking around and they absolutely love every minute of it.

"They’re actually playing really well, they rose to the occasion.

“They play every week with the parents watching but actually playing on the pitch with the floodlights is a fantastic experience and where else can you do this?

"We were all talking as coaches and we never got to do something like this when we were kids.

"Being able to come out here at 10 years old where their heroes play is brilliant for them.