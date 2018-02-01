Push for the top is helped by doing a demolition job on S&L

Market Harborough kept up their Midlands Two East (South) promotion push with a resounding 74-7 win over Stewarts & Lloyds.

The conditions may have been far from ideal but Harborough produced a stunning performance to run in 12 tries.

They were dominant from the start but it was 15 minutes before they managed their first score when the pace of Laurence Joel proved too much for the visitors.

The score was doubled on the half hour when a tap penalty from Harvey Slade once again released Joel.

He was held up but the ball came back to Brian Atwiine who used his strength to power through the defence and touch down – Joel adding the extras.

Harborough were now in the ascendancy and two more tries came before half-time.

The first was through Ed Parker and the second by Fin Clarke for the bonus point try and a 24-0 half-time lead.

The second period started with pressure from S&L who were determined to fight back.

But Harborough are capable of running from deep and pressure from in the scrum saw quick ball to Slade who fed Ed Sumpter running a superb line to break the defence.

When he was held up Slade was on hand to take the pass and release Parker for his second try.

From the kick off it was the turn of the forwards to get in on the act – or at least the rampaging Tim Brown.

He collected the ball on his 10 metre line and, after powering through the advancing S&L forwards, he then outpaced the backs to touch down under the posts and with Joel converting Harborough were 36-0 in the lead.

This became 43 after Atwiine and Ethan Godefroy made excellent ground, the ball became loose and Timmy Waterfield was on hand to hack through and take advantage of a defensive error.

Harborough were now trying to run from everywhere but the next score came from S&L when their prop intercepted a wild pass to run in from 20 metres and give them a deserved consolation.

Harborough, however, were far from finished and added a further 31 points with tries from Adam Blatchly, Ed Sumpter, Stefan Ziemelis and a further brace from Parker taking his total for the match to four.

Joel added three conversions for 17 points in the game and helped Harborough to an overwhelming victory.

Director of rugby David Nance said: “This was an excellent display of running rugby from an exciting young team.

“But there will be tougher games to come and the squad must continue to work hard in training to ensure that the victories continue.”