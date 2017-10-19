Perfect Harborough march on but Lutts lose to leaders

High-scoring Market Harborough remain top of Midlands Division Two East (South) following a convincing victory over Stewarts & Lloyds.

They attacked from the off, first through the forwards and then with a break from Josh Haynes.

When he was tackled, Ethan Godefroy was on hand to power over from 20 metres. Haynes added the conversion for a 7-0 lead.

Just seven minutes had gone when it became 12-0 as Ed Sumpter made the break before releasing Haynes who touched down wide out.

Harborough were now rampant.

Fergus Clarke, Josh Purnell and the industrious Alex Adams set up Sumpter to touch down with Haynes adding the extras, 19-0.

Clarke was forced to leave the field having sustained an injury but it did not hamper Harborough for whom Ed Parker sprinted from halfway to touch down in the corner – although he also injured himself in the process.

S&L kept on believing and used their big forwards to score a try of their own that with the conversion reduced the deficit to 24-7.

But within a few minutes Harborough had scored again as Timmy Waterfield’s run brought a penalty.

From the resulting lineout, Henry Moss took the high ball and gave to Stefan Ziemelis who drove through for the touch down.

A quick penalty by Joe Whitworth gave Sumpter the opportunity to touch down for the second time and Haynes’ conversion made it 36-7 at half-time.

There was no let up for Corby in the second half despite having the slope advantage.

It was now fullback Harvey Slade’s turn to shine as first he made a break from inside his own 22 and when held the ball was picked up by Purnell who outpaced the opposition to touch down wide out although he too had to leave the field with an injury.

Slade was now playing some of his best rugby for the club.

Once again he attacked from deep through the advancing opposition before releasing Harris Medwell who ran in from the halfway line to score.

Slade then got himself on the score sheet as excellent line out possession saw the ball passed across the field with Slade racing in from 22 metres.

The final try was one to savour.

Once again Slade ran from deep jinking his way through the advancing home side and although he was caught on five metres he was able to pass inside to the ever-present Godefroy who collected the ball to score his second try and bring Harborough victory by 56-7.

Harborough may remain top of the league but know that there are tough games to come starting on Saturday when they face Belgrave at Northampton Road when they will find it much harder to run in the tries that they have over their past three games.

Lutterworth travelled to Bromsgrove, a side relegated from the National Leagues at the end of the previous season but riding high in Midlands One West with an impressive five wins from five.

To compound the odds the Lutterworth team yet again looked different with more forced changes due to injuries, holidays and skipper Joe Sullivan’s wedding.

It all conspired to make it a difficult afternoon and Bromsgrove triumphed 60-12.

Lutts were well beaten by a very good side who scored nine tries to two.

The two in reply were both well worked with Charlie Neale claiming the first and Ross Burgoine the second.

Josh Connor added a conversion.

On a positive note Lutts played some good rugby particularly in the last quarter, repeatedly attacking deep into the home side’s half.

Bromsgrove, although a well-drilled side, made countless errors when Lutterworth applied the pressure but capitalised time and again on Lutts’ defensive errors, an area that has been strong of late.

The tight five also worked tirelessly in the scrum against a very big pack.

Dan White did well having stepped up from the Colts for stepping up to play his first senior game.

He impressed so much he received the man-of-the-match award.

The result means Lutts slip to sixth in the league, one point behind Moseley Oak in fifth but four clear of Hereford in seventh.

This week’s challenge is Burton who currently sit second in the table – their only loss coming to Bromsgrove so it’s sure to be another tough encounter.