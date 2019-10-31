Tom is on top of the world after striking World Biathle gold

Tom Dixon is on top of the world after striking gold at the World Biathle Championships.

The Lutterworth teenager was part of the Great Britain team which won the under 15 boys’ team event in the United States.

Tom Dixon won individual silver at the World Biathle Championships in Florida.

Tom - who is a pupil at Leicester Grammar School - also claimed silver in the individual event.

Competing in Florida on Sunday, Tom clocked 6 mins 42 secs over the 800m run, 100m open water swim and 800m run course.

That was enough to finish close behind the race’s eventual winner winner Yosuke Tomita.

But in the team competition Dixon and pals Kai Crawford and Elliott Gladwell went one better.

Tom Dixon won team gold in the World Biathle Championships in Florida.

They finished in first place with a time of 20 mins 18 secs, ahead of runners-up Japan, which included Tomita and his teammates Keigo Ito and Sakito Miwata (20.56).

Tom earned his place in the GB team after finishing second in the UK Biathle Championships in August.

The keen athlete has represented his school in cross country, track and field, swimming, cricket and also rugby.

Biathle is part of the Modern Pentathlon Olympic Programme and is closely linked to his favourite discipline of triathlon.

Tom is a member of Leicester Sharks Swimming Club, Charnwood Athletics Club, Welland Valley Cycling Club and Ketton Panthers Triathlon team.