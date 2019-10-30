Third win of the campaign for Market Harborough

Market Harborough RFC secured their third win of the season with a 26-10 victory over Old Northamptonians on Saturday.

The victory at Northampton Road leaves them eighth in the Midlands One East table.

Harborough don’t have a match this weekend as fuxtures have been left blank due to the World Cup final between England and South Africa taking place.

However, they will return to action the following weekend (November 9) as they travel to Olney.

Olney currently sit second-bottom in the standings, having earned just one win to date this season, at home to Towcestrians on October 5.

Since then, they have been on a three-game losing streak, suffering defeats to Wellingborough, Derby and Lutterworth.

Kick off will be at 2.15pm.