Market Harborough beat Dronfield 25-21 to seal promotion

PICTURE GALLERY: Harborough seal promotion after dramatic play-off victory

Market Harborough edged out Dronfield 25-21 in extra-time of the Midlands Two play-off to clinch promotion.

Trailing 13-5 at half-time, Harborough fought back to level the game at 18-18 by the end of normal time.

