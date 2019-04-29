PICTURE GALLERY: Harborough seal promotion after dramatic play-off victory

Trailing 13-5 at half-time, Harborough fought back to level the game at 18-18 by the end of normal time.

Market Harborough beat Dronfield 25-21 to seal promotion freelance Buy a Photo

Market Harborough beat Dronfield 25-21 to seal promotion freelance Buy a Photo

Market Harborough beat Dronfield 25-21 to seal promotion freelance Buy a Photo

Market Harborough beat Dronfield 25-21 to seal promotion freelance Buy a Photo

View more