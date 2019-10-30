Lutterworth bounce back with victory over Olney

Lutterworth RFC’s good form in the Midlands One East continued on Saturday.

They recorded an impressive 32-3 victory against struggling Olney at Ashby Lane to leave them fifth in the table.

While Olney may be looking to find their footing this campaign, the same can’t be said for Lutterworth who picked up their sixth win from eight contests so far this league campaign.

It was the perfect response to the previous week’s 22-15 reverse at Old Northamptonians.

Lutterworth are without a match this weekend but they will be looking to add another tick to the win column on November 9 when they travel to third-placed Oundle, who they currently trail by two points.

That match will kick off at 2.15pm.