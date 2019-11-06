Joy of six for Harborough HC
Jon Cooper and Tom Whitehouse both scored twice as Market Harborough Hockey Club’s Men’s Firsts beat Oundle 6-1.
Ben Langdown and Ryan Harrison also netted for the hosts, while Sebastian Jones was named player of the match.
The Men’s Seconds drew 3-3 at Warwick Fourths with player of the match Harry Wilford, Rich Goswell and Noel Burton on target.
A youthful Men’s Thirds were beaten 7-1 as they entertained Leicester Men’s Fourths.
The side performed well, despite being shorn of a few senior players.
At a soggy Welland Park, Leicester made a quick start and netted early.
Harborough snapped into action and began to battle hard.
Despite a second Leicester goal a penalty flick was converted by Cian Kirke.
However, Leicester went on to score five further times.
There was a 4-1 away defeat for the Women’s Firsts at Loughborough Students Ladies’ Fifths in the Leicestershire Cup.
Liv Edwins scored for the visiting side.
The Women’s Seconds also lost 4-1 as they entertained Charnwood Sileby Ladies Firsts, also in the Leicestershire Cup.
Jennifer Pollock scored and player of the match was Emily Doe.
The Badgers drew 2-2 at home to Welford thanks to goals from Ben Matthews and Finn Ingram-Hawkes.