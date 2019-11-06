Joy of six for Harborough HC

Sport news

Ben Langdown and Ryan Harrison also netted for the hosts, while Sebastian Jones was named player of the match.

The Men’s Seconds drew 3-3 at Warwick Fourths with player of the match Harry Wilford, Rich Goswell and Noel Burton on target.

A youthful Men’s Thirds were beaten 7-1 as they entertained Leicester Men’s Fourths.

The side performed well, despite being shorn of a few senior players.

At a soggy Welland Park, Leicester made a quick start and netted early.

Harborough snapped into action and began to battle hard.

Despite a second Leicester goal a penalty flick was converted by Cian Kirke.

However, Leicester went on to score five further times.

There was a 4-1 away defeat for the Women’s Firsts at Loughborough Students Ladies’ Fifths in the Leicestershire Cup.

Liv Edwins scored for the visiting side.

The Women’s Seconds also lost 4-1 as they entertained Charnwood Sileby Ladies Firsts, also in the Leicestershire Cup.

Jennifer Pollock scored and player of the match was Emily Doe.