Hectic racing schedule for Harborough runners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It has been a busy sporting for Harborough Athletic Club members who journeyed in different to compete directions to several athletic competitions.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual popular Livingston Relays at Mallory Park in Hinckley had two teams in action, six runners at the iconic London marathon, four at the Manchester marathon and nine the Corby Open track and field meeting.

In a field of 23 teams in the men's 4x3 miles relays competition, Harborough's placed 11th overall with a time 1:17:10. The quartet's top runner Alfie Boulton ran the opening leg in 17:26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He passed the baton to the consistent club competitor Lewis Parker who made it in 19:15. Adrian Hall raced in the third leg to finish a with a split time in 22:25 before handing over to the team captain Ashley Wright who brought them with his time of 18:21.

Ellie Baverstock set a club record at the London marathon

The women's senior team had a courageous effort to finish the 3x3 miles relay race in 9th position in a time 1:09:48 against 23 teams.

Nicola Hazell was first on the starting line to register a time of 21:27. Kamila Leska carried on in the second with 22:23 before handing over to the last leg runner Sonia White who closed it with a time of 25:27.

The usually exciting London marathon which had a record entry of around 56 000 runners had six Harborough runners on the start list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie Baverstock was the top club performer coming home 98th position in the women's senior open race. She set a new club record of 2:55:24 although it was not her personal best.

Livingston Relay runners Alfie Boulton, Ashley Wright, Kamila Leska, Nicola Hazell, Sonia White and Adrian Hall.

Amanda Pearce, who was crowned 2024 HAC Athlete of the Year, had another good achievement placing 402nd in women's senior race in a time of 3:10:23.

74-year old Bill Kerr continued to defy age with a landmark performance to register a record 38 marathon races under his belt.

Kerr who is classified a grand master in running terms finished 86th in the Over 70- age division with a time of 5:01:07.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has already signed to race at the upcoming Edinburgh and Sydney marathons to fulfill his target of having 40 marathons before the end of the year.

Claire Laurent made a mark in the women's Over-60 age group to complete her race in 338th position with a time of 5:08:33.

Laurent and Kerr were training partners in their preparations for the London marathon.

Two other runners in London, Catherine Searcy finished 3 304th in the women's 40-age group in 6:59:11 and Alicia Ramos Gonzales 2 877th in the women's 45-age category in 6:55:29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up north at the Manchester marathon - Tom Spencer came 743rd in the men's senior race in 2:58:50, Rich Hudson 5 402nd in the men's 55-age group in 3:44:30. Although their finishing positions were not verified, Martin Peel recorded 3:28:18 and 3:32:34 for Elise Fasoli.

As the outdoor track and season is starting to reach its peak, it was the turn of nine club athletes in action at the Corby Open meeting held at Rockingham Stadium.

Youngster Rory Smith had an exceptional 1 200m race finishing third, but setting a new club record time of 4:30:64 for the Under-11 and 13 boys.

Andrew Styles won the men's veteran 40-age group title in 1 500m in 5:34:61, with Kamila Leska finishing second in the women's 1 500m race in 6:10:64. Madeleine Stevens ran a personal best of 5:27:79 in the 1 500m for the women Under-20 event. Claire Bryden 6th in the women 55- age group 100m in 18:08.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Parker won the men 40-age group race in the 800m in 2:33:22. Ursula Stevens 7th in the women 50- age group 800m in 3:01.04. Maxine Ward 12th in the women senior 800m in 3:13:97 and Ashley Wright came third in the men 35- age division in 2:22:58.