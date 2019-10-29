Harrison at the double in victory for Firsts

Market Harborough Hockey Club’s Men’s Firsts secured a 4-0 away win on Saturday.

Away at Leicester Men’s Seconds, Ryan Harrison (two), Tom Whitehouse and Nick Hall scored the all-important winning goals.

Market Harborough Hockey Club under 16s boys.

Richard Goswell scored the only goal of the game as the Men’s Seconds won 1-0 at home against Atherstone Adders Thirds.

Matti Hodgson was the player of the match for the Seconds.

The Men’s Thirds lost 2-3 away at Khalsa Leamington Sixths, player of the match Tom Greeves and Matt Knipe bagged consolations.

The Women’s Firsts won 4-1 at home to Melton Ladies Seconds.

Grace Clarke, Emily Grimmett, Hattie Hammond and Lucy James were all on target.

Grimmett was the player of the match.

The Women’s Thirds were beaten 1-4 at home to Market Harborough Women’s Seconds.

Laura Jarmulewski scored for the Thirds with Jennifer Pollock (two), Lucy James and Evie Hunter securing victory.

Takara Walker was the Thirds’ player of the match, with Sue Henderson taking that accolade for the Seconds.

The Mixed A side lost 1-6 to Leicester Hospitals in the Junior Cup, their goal coming from Vanessa Riley.

On Sunday the Market Harborough under 16 girls lost 0-11 at home to Spalding in the England Hockey Championships.

Meanwhile, the under 16 boys won 9-4 at home to Sikh Union Coventry in their England Hockey Championships.

Thomas Parry scored five times with Sam Haynes-Coote (two), Harry Wilford and Oliver Laskey adding to the scoreline.

The Men’s Firsts won 8-0 away at Loughborough Town Fourths in the England Hockey Championships thanks to goals from Jordan Allen (two), Tom Whitehouse (two), Ben Langdown (two), Nick Hall and Ryan Harrison.

In a rescheduled league match the Women’s Firsts won 2-1 away to Charnwood Sileby Ladies Firsts.

Player of the match Hattie Hammond scored both goals.