Harborough ready for life at a higher level

Joe Hill insists Market Harborough will be “competitive” in Midlands One East this season.

Harborough begin life at the higher level when they take on Towcestrians in the curtain-raiser at Northampton Road tomorrow (Saturday).

The match comes four months on from Harborough’s dramatic Midlands Two play-off victory over Dronfield, which saw the club move up to its highest-ever level.

Head coach Hill concedes some may be feeling a bit “tentative” as they prepare to showcase their talents at the new level.

But he insists there is plenty of excitement around the club ahead of the new campaign.

“I think we are feeling a bit tentative because we are entering a new league at a higher level and I think that’s understandable,” Hill said.

“Harborough, as a club, had been in the previous league for a decade or more so it’s a big step up but it is exciting for what is, in the main, a young squad.

“It’s a bit frustrating for this weekend because we have a few missing due to holidays.

“But we will be going out there to be competitive in each and every game this season.”

Hill, meanwhile, insists no long-term targets will be set for the new campaign.

And, instead, he simply wants the players to focus on showing off the brand of rugby that got them promoted last season.

“It will be a case of setting short-term targets for each game instead of the overall bigger picture and setting targets for this many or that many points,” he added.

“We will be looking at it week-on-week.

“We have a core of young players who want to be playing at a good level.

“We played some nice rugby last season and I know this group wants to go out and play that same style of rugby at the new level and that’s what we will try to do."