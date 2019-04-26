Champions are beaten on day one

Defending champions Kibworth fell to a surprising opening-day defeat against newly-promoted Cropston in the Leicestershire & Rutland League Premier Division.

Having won the last 13 games of the 2018 summer, Kibworth began with a loss as they failed to chase down 251 to win.

Joe Pollard’s 60 not out was the main contribution to Cropston’s 250-7 in their 50 overs although Steve Punchard (39) and Sam Hickinbotham (40) chipped in.

The Kibworth reply began badly with skipper Sunny Patel falling to the first ball but his opening partner Matt Craven went on to make 76.

The next highest score was just 21, though, by both Harry Pounds and Sebastian Smith and Kibworth were all out for 199 in 47.5 overs.

Lutterworth, who finised second last season, also got under way with a defeat – a nine-wicket loss to much-fancied Rothley Park.

Lutterworth were immediately on the back foot as they lost three wickets for only nine runs.

New-signing Neal Mackey (30), Alec Sim (21) and Darren Cader (22) were the only batsmen to make any impact as Lutterworth were bowled out for just 100.

Cader took the early wicket of Don Buchart but Anish Patel (35no) and former Ireland international Niall O’Brien (54no) finished the job in just 17.2 overs.

Market Harborough’s life in Division One opened with a 57-run loss to Earl Shilton.

Kyle Chamberlain’s 67 helped Earl Shilton post 216-8 in 45 overs despite James Lawton taking 3-29.

The reply suffered from the start with four of the top five failing to reach double figures and Harborough slipped to 149 all out with 10 overs left unused.

Kibworth 2nd picked up a seven-wicket victory over Enderby.

Lutterworth seconds also won by seven wickets beating local rivals Bitteswell in Division Four East.

Youngsters led the way with George Redmayne taking 4-13 as Bitteswell were bowled out for 121 and 13-year-old opening batsman Vaughan Schofield (57) notching his first senior half-century as Lutterworth eased over the line with 13 overs left.