Bowden CC players collect their trophies

Bowden CC crowned a successful 2019 with their annual dinner and presentation night at the Three Swans.

Coach Ben Silver handed out awards, including the Northamptonshire League Division Four trophy to First XI skipper Karl Pollard.

Awards: First XI - Fran Finnemore (batting), Sam Freer (bowling), Josh Bott (player of the year); Seconds - Rob Gomez (batting, player of the year), Lee Wilson (bowling); Sunday - John Hyman (player of the year), Harry Wilford (junior); Ladies - Flora England (Northamptonshire Last Woman Stands trophy), Elizabeth Page, Collette Wale, Emily Wilford.