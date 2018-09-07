New coaching team can take Harborough forward

A new coaching set-up bringing a new depth to their play is what Market Harborough director of rugby Richard Bowden hopes can take the club forward.

Having finished third in Midlands Two East last term, hopes should be high of going the next step this time around.

And with a re-organised team behind the side,

Bowden feels they are set up well.

He has stepped up to the director of rugby role with Joe Hill taking the head coach jon supported by Chris Bale.

“We’ve got a new coaching team and, well, they’re exceptional,” Bowden explained.

“I can’t imagine many other clubs at this level having such a young and dynamic pair.

“We are going to be aiming as high up the table as possible.

“There is no point being in a league if you don’t want to get promotion – but there has to be a plan behind it.

“We’re trying to build on the culture of having people commit to training and being available week in, week out.

“We’re building that up.

“We’ve lost a couple of lads to Leicester Lions but in some way I think that might make us stronger.

“Joe and Chris are working on a way of playing that doesn’t rely on a couple of superstars.

“Joe has a pedigree of making teams play cohesively and collectively probably being better than the sum of the parts.

“Collectively I think it will make the squad much better.

“We’ve also brought in a few players who will make us stronger.

“When I was coach over the last couple of years we didn’t have a big pack so we played expansive rugby to stretch our opponents.

“That worked well but now we’ve got more size and experience in our pack we should have increased physicality.

“It will mean that if Plan A doesn’t work we’ll have Plan B and Plan C.”

Harborough open their campaign this weekend with a home game against county rivals Market Bosworth.