Winners are rewarded at Ullesthorpe function

Winners of competitions at Ullesthorpe Court have been presented with their awards by captain Elaine Watkins.

They included the Captain’s Cup presented to Sally Sparrow, who also won the ladies’ pairs knockout with Janet Hartley Byng.

Sharon Wright and Cameron Chalmers won the Assistants Trophy, awarded for a mixed competition.

Lisa Morris won a monthly medal and the senior ladies’ event for the best five cards.

Midweek medal and nine-hole qualifier winner was Sue Davis.

Lynne Jones won the JF Trophy, and the ladies’ singles knockout for the Mattocks, as well as a medal; Alison Horak was the winner of the three-club competition, Watkins won a midweek Stableford and Jenny Smith, a nine-hole qualifier.

Hartley Byng and Carole Pickering were the Ping qualifiers, with other mixed awards going to Julie and Mark Carter – the Binnitt Trophy; Maggie and Steve Turton – the Faulkner Shield, and the City Bank Trophy to Hartley Byng and Dave Formaston.

Mark Ellis won the opening competition in Market Harborough’s Winter League.

He amassed 42 points ahead of Jim Akers (40) and Paul Booler (37).

Lutterworth’s Heseltine Cup winners were Jane Lewis and Michael McGrain with net 71.5 ahead of Jacqui and Kevin Knight (net 73).

Lewis and Chris Wormleighton won the club’s Catthorpe event when Lyndsey Wheeler and Jerry Casper were runners-up.

Carol and Colin Chislett won the mixed Wilfred competition, with Janet and George Millen runners-up.

Roy and Oliver West won the Thistle from Kevin Humphrey and Barry Galpin.

Michael Reed (Glen Gorse) was joint runner-up in the individual pro award in the latest County Golf Alliance meeting at Birstall.

Reed tied on 39 points

with Neil Parker.

They were both one point behind the professional winner Craig Shave, whose four-under-par 66 – including seven birdies – saw him end on 40 points.

Overall winners were Scraptoft pro/am pair Ollie Booth and Wayne Handford who amassed 47 points, two clear of their rivals.

Today (Thursday) the Alliance event is a mixed meeting at Scraptoft, which is likely to prove popular with members and their guests.