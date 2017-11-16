Stamp looks to make his mark at the World Championships

Market Harborough trampolining star Andrew Stamp is in Bulgaria to compete for Great Britain team in the World Age Group Championships.

He is one six Northamptonshire Trampoline Gymnastic Academy (NTGA) members in the national squad.

The World silver medallist will lead the ‘super six’ after being called up for his fourth consecutive championships as he returns to the venue where he was named the world’s second best gymnast in his age group.

Stamp’s previous three appearances on the world stage have ended in fourth, third and second-placed finishes respectively so he will be hoping to strike gold following impressive international showings over the past two years, in which he has won the Nissan and Loule Cups in Switzerland and Portugal respectively.

British champion Brodie Hove-Coleman, Evie Joseph, Abigail Brown, Tyler Cole-Dyer and Lois Moseley make up the rest of the representation.

The call-ups make NTGA the most capped club amongst the British squad, and they’ll be joined by club head coach Harvey Smith, who will

be part of the GB coaching team.

He said: “It’s fantastic recognition for the gymnasts to be selected for Great Britain and is just reward for their hard work.

“Big events like this are a true test of where each gymnast is at in their progress, and I’m looking forward to seeing how each of them measure up to their international counterparts.

“There is some real talent in this team who are capable of challenging for the medals – it is just a case of ensuring they step up and show the judges what they can do.”