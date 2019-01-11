Regional success caps a fantastic year for Lutterworth

Lutterworth Tennis Club have celebrated the most successful year in their history.

In the summer leagues, the junior teams won or were runners-up in 10 sections.

It ensured they were runners-up for Leicestershire team of the year award having won the title in 2017.

This was then capped by the men’s first team comprising Will Potterton, Sam Lowden, Charles Turney, Harry Amos and Alex Simpson who took the regional team tennis title losing only one match all season having played teams from Leicestershire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

Promotion means they will now play in the national tier where the top 32 clubs in the country battle to become national champions.

In December the men’s first team then won Division One in the Leicestershire Winter League to crown a superb year.

If interested in finding out more about the club contact info@lutterworthtennisclub.co.uk.