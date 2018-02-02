Reed and Cort cannot be split as the latest round ends in a tie

Michael Reed, the Glen Gorse assistant professional and reigning County PGA “double” champion tied with Matthew Cort at Rutland County in the second event of the second half of the campaign.

They shared the spot when they notched 39 points after their three-under-par rounds.

They ended one clear of Jon Williamson and Ollie Booth.

Cort stays well clear at the top of the professional order of merit with 53 points.

However, Reed moved up into second place with 39.

He and Glen Gorse amateur Neil Fallows won the pro/am section award with with 44 points.

This week Cort and Craig Shave are playing in a 72-hole pro/am in Portugal, so both miss the weekly Alliance.

Martin Anderson led the County amateur squad’s first get-together of the new season.

It took place at Stapleford Park when the 24-strong group had to brave the elements.

But it proved to be a big success, with the squad members working on a variety of skills challenges with

PGA professional Richard Hughes.

County captain Anderson said: “Richard set us a wide variety of challenges to test all aspects of our game – our putting, pitching, flop shots, bunker skills and shot shaping.

“Then we worked inside on the club’s GC2 simulator on distance control and yardages.”

Overall winner of the challenges was Jack Merry, followed by Scott Wormleighton and Ollie Willson – who was Anderson’s predecessor as County captain.

The squad’s next get together is later this month (February) at Beedles Lake before a weekend practising and playing at Forest of Arden, which has hosted a full European Tour Championship.

“We will be able to use all the fine facilities there” added Anderson.

“So we are looking forward to being well prepared ahead of our new campaign.

“Also our annual challenge between County first and second-team golfers will take place at Forest of Arden.”

Mark Bennett amassed 47 to win by no fewer than nine from Matt Maggs in Market Harborough GC’s round six Winter League Stableford competition.

As a result of his impressive tally, Bennett moved into the overall lead with two rounds to go.

He has a total of 155, leading from Jim Akers 148, Maggs 145 and Ian Charlton.