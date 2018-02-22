Kibworth captains take their positions

Kibworth held their annual drive-in on Sunday when Andy Cole took his place as the men’s captain for the second successive year.

His vice-captain John Holland has had to withdraw due to ill health. New lady captain is Frances Rowlands – whose husband Graham is the new club president – while Jake Fromant is the junior captain.

Lee Challinor

Lutterworth hosted the latest County Golf Alliance event and saw their head professional, Lee Challinor, take the top award after

his level-par round for 36 points.

He won by a point from Neil Parker and Jon Williamson with Michael Reed, the Glen Gorse assistant pro, on 34 in fourth place.

Keith Springham and Ken Abbott (42) were the overall winners, one clear of the field.

Matthew Cort and Craig Shave, two leading county PGA pros, missed the Alliance at Lutterworth.

They were competing in the PGA of Europe Fourball Championship in Spain at Lumine, where their 21-under-par from 54 holes saw them end tied in fourth.

They had rounds of 65-65-63 moving up the field as the event came to an exciting finale.

Market Harborough senior members have completed round two of an eclectic competition.

Ernie Roberts carded 78-15-63 to win after a tie with Steve Johnson 83-20-63, resolved on local rule.

Huw Davies 92-28-64 finished third.

A three-division medal tournament at Cold Ashby saw Paul Fuller (68) top Division One ahead of Paul White and Robert Harris.

Colin Bell (68) topped Division Two by one from Gary Payne while in Division Three Duncan Tucker (76) won with Oscar Arch second.

Cold Ashby have a Rules Night at the club on February 28 with club professional Gary Constable and David and Greg Croxton, all of whom are qualified referees.