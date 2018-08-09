Kenny and Claire beat the heat in stifling Maastricht

The season is hotting up nicely and last weekend saw Welland Valley Triathlon Club involved in races across Europe and closer to home.

Kenny Anderson and Claire Rice were at Ironman Maastricht.

The 3.8km swim is two loops of the Meuse River with an Aussie Exit, going on to a 180km bike course through Maastricht and the surrounding area, taking in beautiful scenery before a four-look 42.2km run through the city centre.

It was exceptionally

hot which meant a non-wetsuit swim to add to the challenge.

Anderson completed the course in 12.57.09 and Rice in 13.45.10.

Nearer to home, members competed in The Big Cow Event at Emberton Country Park.

In blistering conditions, competing in the Cowman (middle distance) were Richard Morston who finished in a time of 4.48.52 to take second in his age group, Gemma Royles in 4.50.50 to take second female overall and Stuart Warren in 5.11.18.

Competing in the Calfman (standard distance) were Tom Wood (2.39.19), Jim Chattaway (2.40.31), Donna Argo (3.00.50, first in age group), Jim Sweeney (3.40.15) and Mandy Blackman (4.22.53).

Georgina Chattaway, meanwhile, took part in the Stampede (sprint distance) and finished in 1.42.11.

Mark Weathersby was in action in the Arundel Standard Distance triathlon, which was an ETU qualifier, and finished in a speedy time of 2.12.56.

Paul Percival also completed the London Triathlon (standard distance) in 3.04.35.

Mark Gray and Guy Watson, meanwhile, took part in a massive 14k Swim Marathon in Henley.

Gray finished eighth out of 625 in 3.08.15 with Watson completing the swim in 4.31.00.