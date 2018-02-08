Kegan kicks off his new job by focusing on the youngsters

PGA professional Kegan Jamieson officially started at Market Harborough a few days ago.

He has been joined by his assistant Mikey Chambers and they have been working hard on the pro shop which is now open.

Jamieson has started junior coaching sessions, and has announced plans for new ones for ladies and mixed ones for senior men and lady members which will be launched soon.

For the juniors, he has been joined by 75 young members of his Kegan Jamieson Academy with whom he has worked for sometime before his move.

There are three separate hour-long groups on Saturday mornings, according to players own ability, followed by another hour-long session for existing juniormembers.

He said: “I am delighted all the youngsters have come to Market Harborough with me, and, of course, I shall be delighted to hear from any other local youngsters.

“I shall be arranging relaxed, enjoyable coaching for ladies shortly to take place on Wednesday afternoons, and mixed senior coaching on Thursday mornings.

“I have installed my golf simulator and we have excellent practice facilities, including a swing studio. I am hoping to meet more members as well as visitors throughout the next few weeks.”

Nick Prentice, a former assistant professional at Kibworth, was the individual winner in the latest county golf Alliance tournament at Beedles Lake.

He amassed 36 points for his level par round, winning by two from three on the 34 mark – Ollie Booth, Bob Larratt (Kibworth) and Neil Parker.

Darren Anderson and Ken Bell were first overall with their 44 points, with Dennis Bingham and Erik Vitols (43) second.

Parker and Frank Hayes (41) won the pro/am section with Kibworth’s Terry Vasey and Richard Lawton also on (41) taking the am/am.

Matthew Cort and Craig Shave both missed the event as they were competing in a 72-hole pro/am based at Monte Rei GC, Portugal, where they finished third and fifth respectively.

James Gibson shot 69 to finish first in division one of a medal tournament at Cold Ashby, two clear of Graham Bott (71).

Gary Payne (68) headed the second division.