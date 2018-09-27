James leads the way as young stars shine

Market Harborough had some impressive successes at the Leicestershire County Closed Junior Squash Championship.

The club had 11 of its junior section – aged six to 18 – entered to play along with five former players who are now at Oakham School.

For five of them it was their first competition outside the club.

Perhaps the star performance was by James Aram who came through a particularly tough group in the under-17s and also fought back from being behind in a thrilling final to win 3-2.

He then had to go straight on against club-mate Oscar Dean, to play in the second/third place play-off in the under-19s but lost out in another great match 3-1.

Amaia Bilbao-Elguezabal – was the under-13 girls winner while Milly Bairstow claimed the under-15 title when Olivia Aram was the runner-up.

Frederika Marlow came second in the under-17 girls – an achievement matched by Max Wilson in the under-15 boys.

There were third-place finishes for Henry Holding (under-9 boys), Elise Bee (under-9 girls), Joseba Bilbao-Elguezabal (under-13 boys) and Charlotte Wilson (under-17 girls).

Alfie Holding finished fourth in the under-9 boys with Isaac Bee doing the same in the under-11 boys.

All the juniors were a credit to the club and it was great to see them and their parents, all supporting each other.