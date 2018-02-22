Hattie’s hat-trick leads the way for Harborough’s win over Nuneaton

Market Harborough were indebted to a hat-trick from Hattie Hammond as they beat Nuneaton 3-1.

They had to recover from conceding an early goal from a quick break but grew into the game and controlled possession for the remainder of the first half without converting any of their chances.

However, it all came together in the second period as Ellie Hand set up Hammond for a tap-in to equalise.

The same combination then linked up twice more to take control of the game and, although a strong defensive performance was still needed, they came out on top at the end.

The second team were also in winning form as they put 10 past Roundhill – although they were helped by their opposition only arriving at the Harborough pitch with eight players.

The goals came from Charlotte Butler (5), Liane Brookin (3), Caroline Dow and Niamh Arthur while Bev Lane picked up the player-of-the-match award for her reliablilty and solid tackles on the wing.

Honours were even for the men’s senior side.

They drew 3-3 away to Mansfield with Ryan Harrison, Nick Hall and Tom Williams all on target.

The news was not so good for the seconds who lost 5-0 away to Derby.