Hanmer takes top spot as the preparations continue in 1645

With winter almost over, focus has begun to turn towards spring half-marathon training.

And the new Naseby 1645 race was ideally situated within the racing calendar to help runners in their preparations.

The Welland Valley Triathlon Club members who took part in the Naseby 1645

The inaugural event, set across the rolling countryside of Leicestershire and Northamptonshire, takes in memorials and viewpoints from one of the Oliver Cromwell-led parliamentarian force’s most significant first Civil War victories, all through the Naseby, Sibbertoft and Clipston parishes.

Nine Harborough AC runners were among the packed field, unable to turn down the opportunity to take part in this first edition with many more spread around the course spectating, cheering and marshalling.

Matt Driver continued his impressive form taking third overall on the day in a time of 1:42:21 with Peter Attenborough also having a fine run claiming 30th in 2:02:08.

The next four Harborough runners home were closely matched and separated by just 40 seconds across five places.

It was Jacquie Hanmer who led this group across the line earning the position of first female with a perfectly-paced race as she overcame her closest rival in the last few miles.

Jamie McAllister shadowed Hanmer and came in just five seconds behind in 41st, closely pursued by Ben Smith who took 42nd place.

He in turn just edged out Adrian Stewart in to 45th.

Bob Allsopp had an impressive run crossing the finish in 68th with 2:11:44, before the ever-cheerful Christine Voelkerling claimed 104 with 2:19:59 ahead an inspired performance by Michael Brown in 154th stopping the clock at 2:30:00 exactly.

Welland Valley Triathlon Club had several members taking part in the Naseby 1645.

The race started at Naseby Village Hall and took in several villages including, Kelmarsh, Clipston, East Farndon, Marston Trussell, and Sibbertoft.

Times: Claire Rice 2:12:03, Jeff Johnson 2:12:08, Stuart Rees 2:16:16, Mike Scott 2:20:42, David Shiels 2:21:23, Terry Nicholls 2:27:52, Richard McCrachen 2:35:30, Carol McDade 3:11:28, Susan Henley 3:12:08, Darren Thoirs 3:28:16, Cara Rees 3:36:28.

Dan Fox and Linda Glasby took part in the Wellingborough & District Athletics Club-organised, Welly Trail Cross Country race which is an undulating 14-mile course over fields, tracks and trails on the Castle Ashby Estate. Their times were 2:05:02 and 3:14:07.

Donna Argo completed the Anglian Water Standard Duathlon (10km run/40km bike /5km run) clocking 52:35 /1:30:42/27:52.