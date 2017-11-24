Fletcher is nominated for prestigious prize

Market Harborough sailor Dylan Fletcher and his 49er partner Stuart Bithell are on the shortlist for a top award.
They are one of five nominees in the Racing Performance category at the Yachts & Yachting Awards 2018.
The awards website explains: “In 2017 Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell began sailing together in the 49er.
“Since that moment, they have won the Worlds, Europeans and World Cup in 2020 Olympic host country, Japan. Not bad for their first year!”
Up against the Fletcher/Bithell partnership are Emirates Team New Zealand, Armel Le Cleach, the Concise 10 RTIR record and LRBAR Academy Youth AC’s win.
Full details and a chance to to cast your vote in support of the Market Harborough man can be found at http://awards.yachtsandyachting.co.uk.
It is more recognition for Fletcher as it comes hot on the heels of the pair collecting the British Olympic Association Sailor of the year award.
