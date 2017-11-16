Barnett faces a race to recover

World cyclo-cross champion Vic Barnett is facing a race against time to be fit to defend his age-group title at the start of next month.

The Welland Valley veteran is aiming to retain his over-70s crown in Mol, Belgium, in three weeks’ time, but crashed out of the National Trophy meeting at Shrewsbury last weekend.

Brought down by riders ahead of him, Barnett twisted his leg and dislocated his kneecap.

He was taken to hospital and later discharged, but now faces a battle to recover before his world championship race.

Club-mate Hans van Nierop also suffered a crash during the over-40s race at Shrewsbury but was able to remount and came home 38th.

A trio of younger Wellland Valley riders were also in action, taking the step up from league racing to contesting a national event.

Fraser Ayears produced consistent laps times over the 45-minute junior men’s race to finish 36th, while Fay Garner battled her way to 20th in the under-14 girls.

With conditions getting heavier as the day went on, Dom Switzer finished 30th in the under-14 boys.

Richard Jones (Renvale RT) was 25th in the senior men’s race.

James Moore travelled to Mansfield for round seven of the Notts & Derby League at Berry Hill Park and, placed at the back of the starting grid for the over-40 veterans race as he is not a league regular, worked his way steadily through the field on a fast, dry course.

Just as he joined the head of the race, Nathan Miller (Derby Mercury RC) attacked and went on to take the win with Moore chasing him all the way to the line to secure a well-earned second place.