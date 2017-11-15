Lutts are narrowly edged out yet again

Lutterworth suffered their fourth single-score loss of the season as Hereford made it five straight league defeats for them in Midlands One West.

First-team captain Joe Sullivan honoured full back Brad Pell and let him lead the side out on his 100th appearance for the club – a proud moment.

But the celebration was soon stopped as the home side struck first.

A penalty put Hereford ahead before a poorly-executed exit play – rehearsed in training on a regular basis – allowed the back three to break through, recycle the ball and score their opening try to make it 10-0.

For the next 20 minutes, Lutterworth piled on the pressure but Hereford defended extremely well and absorbed the mounting pressure to stay 10-0 up at the break.

A Josh Connor penalty got Lutts on the scoresheet but the home side responded in kind a few minutes later.

Finally some fine attacking play and strong carrying from the pack allowed fly-half Luke Ball to set centre Joe Benjamin away to score a well-worked try.

From this position with the bulk of play going with the visitors Lutterworth looked in control and were odds-on to finish strongly.

However, a lack of discipline again allowed the home side to kick another penalty.

Lutts were not giving up.

Again possession in the 22 proved deadly with the Lutterworth front row up to normal tricks, turning ball over at scrum time.

It was George Turner who profited when he picked up at the base, beat three defenders and scored under the posts.

The last few minutes Hereford showed their experience in slowing the game down, retaining the ball and holding on to a win that on balance could have gone either way.

Lutts will be disappointed seeing precious away points slip, but encouraged by the fight, spirit and some of the attacking patterns put together.