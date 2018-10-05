Lutterworth’s porous defence costs them at their old rivals

Lutterworth’s trip to West Bridgford reunited the two sides who contested the 2015-16 Midlands Two play-off.

On that occasion Lutterworth were the easy victors.

However, in their latest meeting, it was the newly-promoted hosts who took victory in a 43-33 cracker.

The game was certainly one for the spectator with running rugby from start to finish – very different to the last few weeks where ‘up-the-jumper’ rugby was more sensible.

Lutterworth’s ability to adapt impressed the management team, especially away from home with names missing from the team sheet.

The first half took many twists and turns with both sides scoring plenty of tries and penalties as Bridgford led 19-16.

The teams had excellent attacking ability but defensively were poor and broken down easily.

The difference on the day was the clinical finishing of the Nottinghamshire side.

One to 15 wanted to cross the whitewash, and kept pushing for Lutterworth’s line at every opportunity, whereas the visitors did not take the points they had earned in territory and possession.

West Bridgford, unusually for a team at this level, refused to kick for territory and kept the ball very well.

The see-saw second half Lutterworth scored five tries and were always in touching distance.

But defence kept letting them and they conceded seven to a Bridgford side who wanted to attack.

It leaves plenty to work on as they go into this weekend with an encounter against Leicestershire rivals Melton Mowbray, who have struggled with their league campaign so far this season.

Market Harborough maintained their 100 per cent start to the Midlands Two East (South) season with a 33-13 success at Oakham.

Along with St Ives and Olney, Harborough are one of three sides to have won all of their opening matches in the division, gaining a try bonus point in each one.

It sets up nicely their home clash with Olney this weekend which will also see the club host a supporters’ lunch.

Olney come into the game on the back of a thumping 51-19 victory over Market Bosworth last Saturday and it promises to be a hugely-entertaining afternoon

of rugby at Northampton

Road.