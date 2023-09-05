Young golfer Jack Farley triumphs in International debut for England Schools

Watch more videos on Shots!

Jack Farley, a 15-year-old golf sensation from The Kibworth Meade Academy, showcased his prodigious talent on the international stage this weekend as he represented England Schools against their Welsh counterparts. The young golfer secured his spot on the prestigious team by clinching the England Schools U16 national title back in July.

In an electrifying match Jack Farley displayed unwavering composure and remarkable skill as he faced off against the seasoned Welsh junior international golfer, Ryan Davies. Despite the considerable age difference, with Davies being 17 years old and boasting an impressive handicap of +2, Farley rose to the challenge.

The morning foursomes set the stage for Farley's exceptional performance, as he and his partner clinched victory with a score of 3&1. The young golfer's afternoon singles match against Ryan Davies, however, proved to be the highlight of the day.

Farley wasted no time, starting strong by taking a 2-hole lead through the first two holes. However, by the 9th hole, the match was back to all square, intensifying the battle. With nerves of steel, Farley managed to regain a 1-hole advantage on the 15th hole, and his clutch putt on the 16th, spanning a challenging 8 feet, maintained his 1-up lead with only two holes remaining.

The climax of the match unfolded on the 18th hole, a par-5 where Farley showcased his prowess. A booming 300-yard drive right down the middle of the fairway set the stage for a breathtaking 6-iron approach shot that landed within 8 feet of the hole. The pressure was on, but Farley exhibited nerves of steel once again, calmly sinking the putt for an eagle, securing a 2-up victory in the process.

Jack Farley's stellar performance contributed significantly to England's convincing victory, with the team triumphing 18.5 points to 2.5 points over their Welsh rivals.

