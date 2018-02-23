Victory could be the lift Athletic need to climb up

Lutterworth Athletic boss Mike English wants his team to ‘put some respectability back into the season’ after returning to winning ways in midweek.

They had suffered three straight defeats prior to collecting a hard-earned 2-1 success at Burton Park Wanderers in the United Counties League Division One on Tuesday night.

And with points back on the board, English hopes his side can put a difficult spell behind them and use some new-found confidence to put themselves back where they deserve to be in the table.

“We’ve had a bit of a messy period since Christmas,” the Athletic manager explained.

“There has been a lot of time out, a lot of breaks, and it has been difficult to put performances together.

“Also, we’re not that great in heavy conditions. We’re quite light as a side and find it difficult to adapt to a different kind of football.

“But we did well at Burton Park. The conditions were pretty horrendous and it’s one of the hardest places to go and play football.

“We were 1-0 down at half-time and the changing-room was feeling pretty sorry for itself. But we got back in the game and were pleased to take the three points.

“Confidence is the key thing. You could almost smell the lack of confidence – especially with the younger element.

“They weren’t doing anything naturally and it was all having to be ground out.

“I said to the lads on Tuesday that we know how to win now.

“If they continue with the attitude they showed in the second half at Burton I see no reason why we can’t climb the table and get into the sort of position we should be.

“It’s about putting some respectability back into the season.

“It’s not been a great one for us with a few changes being made but if we can put a run of wins together it’s amazing how quickly the league changes.”

Athletic – who currently sit 12th – start a run of four matches against sides below them in the table with a trip to second-from-bottom Oakham at the weekend.

Harborough Town will have the tough task of bouncing back from a 4-1 loss to Wellingborough Town against second-placed Wisbech this weekend.

The Bees suffered a heavy reverse on Saturday – although two late goals certainly added a gloss for the Doughboys.

Now they must entertain a Wisbech side who have not lost in the UCL Premier Division since November.

In Division One, Lutterworth Town play host to Thrapston Town having drawn 0-0 with Rushden & Higham United last time out.

Although struggling in the league, Thrapston won 6-0 against Huntingdon last weekend.